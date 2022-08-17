'Ready to roll' | Pearland Little League team ready to play in the World Series

The Little League World Series started Wednesday after opening ceremonies.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The hometown team from Pearland, Texas is on the biggest stage in Little League signing autographs.

"It's an honor for everybody to be blessing us like this," said Manny Castillo, a player on the Pearland All Stars.

The Little League World Series started Wednesday after opening ceremonies.

"There were probably 40,000 people there," said Aaron Cummings, Manager of the Pearland All Stars. "Some of the boys said this was the best time of their life."

Coach Cummings says he's been thinking of this for 15 years.

"It's what we always dreamed of," said Cummings. "At some point you wonder if it is ever going to happen. Then it's happening and sometimes I have to realize it's not a dream, but it seems like it."

"Think your kids are ready for the challenge?" asked KHOU 11's Xavier Walton.

"Absolutely," said Cummings. "We've told them it's the same white lines, same dimensions, same size field. They looked good in practice. I think they're ready to roll."

And when they do, parents from Pearland will be there in the stands.

"There's just a feeling here and it's amazing!" said Jennifer Kahn, a Pearland parent.

"It's awesome," said Melody Shelton, another parent. "It's beautiful here too. And it's 64 degrees here just to let you know."

Shelton drove 27 hours to watch her son 'Bubs' pitch in the Little League World Series.