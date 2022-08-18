x
Texas tops team from Pennsylvania, 8-3, to advance in the Little League World Series

Pearland (1-0) will face the winner of Friday’s West vs. Metro game on Monday at 6 p.m. CST.
Credit: AP
Pearland, Texas' Corey Kahn delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against Hollidaysburg, Pa., at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PEARLAND, Texas — One inning is all Pearland needed to win its first game at the Little League World Series.

Pearland scored six times in the fifth to down Pennsylvania on Thursday night in the Little League World Series opener for both teams in Williamsport, Pa.

Jacob Zurek's RBI single gave Pearland a 3-2 lead in the fifth. Jackson Wolfe and Landon Karel each followed with two-run hits to break the game open.

Kaiden Shelton was the winning pitcher for Pearland, allowing two hits and one run over 2.2 innings of relief. He struck out three and walked one.

