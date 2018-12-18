DALLAS —

The game between the Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts was an ugly fight for one side. While the Cowboys dominated the first half in terms of yards and time of possession, the team failed to score a single point.

This is the first time such thing a has happened in the NFL since the opener last season when the Green Bay Packers achieved it. The difference being, of course, that the Packers actually won that game and well we know the result of Sunday’s debacle for the boys in silver and blue.

In all honesty, their failure to score in the red zone should come as no surprise to anyone. The Cowboys have struggled in that department all year. The Cowboys went zero for two in their matchup with the Colts and are now 31st in the NFL at 44.2% red zone efficiency.

This only factors in touchdowns and not field goals. Under the leadership of Scott Linehan’s playcalling, the Cowboys have trended downwards in their ability to punch the ball in. Their numbers this season are eerily similar to 2015, when Tony Romo broke his collarbone twice and Dallas ended up with the fourth worst record in the league.

Offensive Rankings under Scott Linehan pic.twitter.com/7gVew1D54a — Patrick Conn (@DraftCowboys) December 17, 2018

Against Indy, the Cowboys’ quarterback dropped back to pass 46 times if you include penalties and sacks. Of those 46 dropbacks, Dak Prescott ran play-action seven times and three run-pass option (RPO) opportunities.

For a team that is built to run the ball, to have either play-action or an RPO called a total of 21.7% of the time with a mobile quarterback is criminal. With an interior line that has been decimated by injuries, the Cowboys need to cause some confusion for the opposing defenses to help their quarterback out. Being a little unpredictable seems especially prudent given the fact that Prescott has been sacked the second-most times in the NFL (51).

Even though Dallas has won five of their last seven games, the offense still poses as a glaring weakness for this team alongside their poor special teams play of late. The defense is the backbone and identity of this team but with how inept the offense can seem at times, there is virtually no room for error on the defensive side.

The Colts were able to impose their will on both sides of the trenches and that was a big reason why the Cowboys were shutout for the first time in 15 years.

It isn’t likely that Dallas would make a bold move like firing their offensive coordinator at this point in the season where they are on the verge of locking up their postseason spot, but following the season regardless of results, Scott Linehan shouldn't be part of their long-term plans moving forward.

After seeing this offense for the last five years, it is time for a new plan and one that doesn’t involve Linehan.

Do you think the Cowboys need a new playcaller or was Sunday's shutout loss a blip on the radar? Share your take on the state of the offense with Patrick on Twitter @DraftCowboys.

© 2018 WFAA