DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys have now clinched the NFC East division title for the third time in five seasons after not winning it a single time under Jason Garrett during his first three plus seasons as a head coach.

The team now awaits finding out if they will be hosting the Minnesota Vikings or Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card round. The playoff seeding that impacts the Cowboys will all depend how week 17 goes for those two teams still fighting for their spot. The Cowboys can somewhat relax in terms of not having to win in the final week to secure their spot in the playoffs. Dallas is locked into the number four seed. They will host the higher seeded team between Seattle and Minnesota.

The reason Dallas is living comfortably with one week to go is without question because of their defense. The defense has really been the backbone of the team all season. The offense, meanwhile, has struggled all season averaging just 20.2 points per game which lands them 24th out of 32 teams.

The Dallas defense, on the other hand, gives up just 19.3 per game which if 4th best in the league. Dallas has held opposing teams to seven points or less in eight out of 15 games this season. They average 7.1 points allowed in the first half which is important because it allows the Cowboys to take leads instead of having to play to their weaknesses and fight from behind.

It has been the defense that has really set the tone this year and they are the most apparent reason for why Dallas was able to secure the division in a year where the offense may have otherwise sent them home come playoff time.

And while the defense has been the top unit for the Cowboys, they still haven’t forced many turnovers this season as a whole. What they have been doing, however, is helping to generate points when the team does come through with a big takeaway.

Of the Cowboys’ 303 points scored, 21.1% of them have come off turnovers. A lot of those opportunities come from creating pressure on the quarterback. Tank Lawrence leads the charge with 10.5 sacks this season, but Randy Gregory is coming on strong. Gregory has five sacks over the last seven games with two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Gregory's presence was felt against Tampa Bay, punching the ball loose to set up Jaylon Smith’s 69-yard scoop and score. Later in the game, Gregory recovered a fumble that set up Michael Gallup’s touchdown reception.

The group, self-titled as the “Hot Boyz,” have really stepped up this year. The unsung heroes of Maliek Collins, Tyrone Crawford and Antwaun Woods have also been making plays along the defense line and freeing up ends like Gregory to pursue the QB.

The linebacker duo of Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch are proving to be one of the best tandems in all of football. Smith has 116 tackles, four sacks, two fumbles forced, and two fumbles recovered. His return to the high level of playing has been a feel-good story but his production has been doing the talking. LVE has been the hot name in the Defensive Rookie of the Year race with 131 tackles, three passes defended and two interceptions.

When you add in the yeoman's effort of Damien Wilson, and the looming presence of Sean Lee, the Cowboys have one of the top linebacking corps in the league. When you think about what Smith and Vander Esch have accomplished this year, they could very well be a nightmare for opposing offenses for years to come.

The Cowboys secondary has played well on the backend for the most part, they are susceptible to some big plays but when an offense finds itself in the redzone against Dallas, the defense tightens up. The team has produced only eight interceptions and only five of those have come from the secondary. What Dallas lacks in takeaways from the DBs, they gain in coverage and tackling.

Xavier Woods and Jeff Heath are punishing hitters who also have a nose for the ball. Chidobe Awuzie and Byron Jones have really played well together. Jones who is playing his first season as a full-time corner and earned his first Pro Bowl appearance despite having zero interceptions on the year thanks to his stifling technique.

Dallas has also gotten nice contributions from Anthony Brown as a nickel cornerback assigned to blanket slot receivers. Even DB Jourdan Lewis has taken time off from running plays on offense to make big plays on defense like when he intercepted Drew Brees to ice the win against the New Orleans Saints.

This defense is proving they have what it takes to get the job done and that is what they will need in order for the Cowboys to make a deep run in the playoffs. The big question remains, can the offense catch up?

Will the defense carry the Cowboys to a playoff win or does the offense need to catch up for that to become a realistic possibility?

