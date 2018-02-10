DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys found a way to come away with a victory against the Detroit Lions on Sunday even when their defense struggled at times. The offense was able to pick up the slack due in large part to the performance of Ezekiel Elliott. In many ways, this is exactly the kind of game that was expected from the Cowboys in 2018.

Elliott gashed the Lions for 152 yards on the ground and another 88 yards in the air while also catching a touchdown. Zeke's day included another long pass to Elliott out of the backfield to set up Brett Maher’s game-winning attempt that left no time on the clock.

Elliott’s effort became the third game with at least 200 yards from scrimmage. That make is tied for the league high since Elliott joined the league as the fourth overall pick in 2016.

RBs with the most 200+ yards from scrimmage since 2016:



Ezekiel Elliott (3)

Jay Ajayi (3)

Le'Veon Bell (2)

Todd Gurley (2)

Kareem Hunt (2)

M. Gordon, C. Hyde, J. Howard, D. Freeman (1)



Only Hyde's performance ended in a loss. — Patrick Conn (@DraftCowboys) October 1, 2018

Not only was Elliott huge for the team when they needed him most but quarterback Dak Prescott also benefited from Elliott’s big game. Prescott came into the game with an average of 5.7 yards per attempt (YPA). Following the game, Prescott raised his average to 6.5 with a game averaging 9.4 YPA.

The Cowboys were able to attack both in the passing and rushing game to put pressure on Detroit’s defense.

150+ Rushing games since 2016:

Ezekiel Elliott (4)

LeSean McCoy (4)

Jay Ajayi (3)

Jordan Howard (2)

Kareem Hunt (2)

Le'Veon Bell (1)

Todd Gurley (1) — Patrick Conn (@DraftCowboys) October 1, 2018

The reason the Cowboys still made Elliott a high first round selection at a position that has been devalued by the league in the last decade was on full display Sunday in Arlington. Elliott took over the game for a team that was desperate for a playmaker to carry them on offense.

Elliott grabbed his fourth 150+ yard rushing game since he entered the league in 2016 (tied with LeSean McCoy). This also marked Elliott’s 15th 100-yard rushing game in his 30th career game. When Zeke hits the century mark the Dallas Cowboys are 12-3. That is a winning formula that the Cowboys have built themselves around.

In games where Elliott gets 140 yards from scrimmage, the Cowboys are a perfect 12-0. #FeedZeke — Patrick Conn (@DraftCowboys) October 1, 2018

This seems simple, get Elliott the ball and rack up yards. The NFL’s leading rusher is by far the most potent weapon on the roster. What he may do best of all is relieve pressure. Takes pressure off of Dak Prescott and the passing game.

As Zeke gets rolling, it will open up passing lanes for Prescott. This was a game against Detroit to build on. Should the Cowboys make a serious run at the NFC East crown, it will be on the shoulders of Ezekiel Elliott because running backs do indeed matter.

