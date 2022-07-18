x
Star in town: NFL QB Patrick Mahomes shot a commercial at a North Texas high school

Arlington's football Twitter account posted a sneak-peek video of the commercial Sunday night.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with fans as he walks off the field after an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 42-36 in overtime. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

ARLINGTON, Texas — The NFL season is coming up in less than two months. And when you settle into your couch and turn on the TV, you might see a league commercial or promo that features Patrick Mahomes approaching the line of scrimmage on a darkened, smoky field.

Just know that field was right here in North Texas.

Mahomes, the Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning quarterback and noted Whataburger franchisee, was apparently at Arlington High School on Sunday, shooting the commercial in full Chiefs gear.

Arlington's football Twitter account posted a sneak-peek video of the commercial Sunday night.

The behind-the-scenes look showed Mahomes in his full Chiefs uniform appearing to approach a line of scrimmage, as a camera crew hurried around him. Mahomes even yelled out a snap count.

The commercial was being shot at Arlington's indoor practice facility. Here's the video:

Mahomes is from Whitehouse in East Texas, but he has ties to North Texas. He reportedly bought a home in Westlake, north of Fort Worth, according to Realtor.com. And he's been known to train at the APEC facility in west Fort Worth.

And no, Cowboys fans, don't get excited. The Chiefs have him locked down on a 12-year contract for around $500 million.

