Star in town: NFL QB Patrick Mahomes shot a commercial at a North Texas high school

Arlington's football Twitter account posted a sneak-peek video of the commercial Sunday night.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The NFL season is coming up in less than two months. And when you settle into your couch and turn on the TV, you might see a league commercial or promo that features Patrick Mahomes approaching the line of scrimmage on a darkened, smoky field.

Just know that field was right here in North Texas.

Mahomes, the Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning quarterback and noted Whataburger franchisee, was apparently at Arlington High School on Sunday, shooting the commercial in full Chiefs gear.

Arlington's football Twitter account posted a sneak-peek video of the commercial Sunday night.

The behind-the-scenes look showed Mahomes in his full Chiefs uniform appearing to approach a line of scrimmage, as a camera crew hurried around him. Mahomes even yelled out a snap count.

The commercial was being shot at Arlington's indoor practice facility. Here's the video:

The NFL held a commercial shoot today at Arlington High School for the 2022 football season.

We were honored to host Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs in the MAC Facility.



Kick ‘em Colts! pic.twitter.com/He7SjgaFh7 — ARLINGTON FOOTBALL (@ahscoltfootball) July 18, 2022

Mahomes is from Whitehouse in East Texas, but he has ties to North Texas. He reportedly bought a home in Westlake, north of Fort Worth, according to Realtor.com. And he's been known to train at the APEC facility in west Fort Worth.