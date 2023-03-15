2023 USA Pickleball National Championship coming to DFW

The 2023 National Championships will represent the world’s largest-ever pickleball tournament, serving an expanded field of more than 3,500 amateur and pro players.

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas — USA Pickleball and the Carvana Professional Pickleball Association (PPA Tour) have announced that the 2023 USA Pickleball National Championships will officially move from the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California to Brookhaven Country Club in Farmers Branch, Texas.

The tournament will take place from Nov. 4 to Nov. 12.

The event will serve as the world’s largest-ever pickleball tournament, serving an expanded field of more than 3,500 amateur and professional players — a 50% increase over the event’s capacity in 2022 — utilizing up to 65 courts, officials said.

“We are thrilled to partner with the PPA Tour in our ongoing efforts to enhance the USA Pickleball National Championships and further cement its position as the premier pickleball tournament in the world,” said Robert Quicksilver, Chairman of the USA Pickleball Board of Directors. “Given the PPA Tour’s proven track record of running exceptional pickleball tournaments and the added involvement of Invited—a leading operator of professional sporting events and country clubs around the world—USA Pickleball is confident that the 2023 National Championships will be the best tournament ever for our amateur and professional players, as well as for our fans, sponsors, and media partners. The move to Dallas, one of the great cities in the U.S., will make the 2023 National Championships more accessible geographically for players seeking to qualify among our membership that is more than 70,000 strong."

Tournament officials said the 2023 overall prize money will be announced at a later date, but will exceed the 2022 total of $150,000. They say it'll be the largest purse in the tournament's history.

Upgrades planned for the 2023 National Championships include designating the street outside of Brookhaven Country Club as “Pickleball Boulevard” to make space for a stage, live music, and family-friendly activities with sponsors and local businesses, event officials said in a release.

Food and beverage vendors from all over the state of Texas will be on-site as part of the “Taste of Pickle” exhibit that will give tournament attendees the chance to experience traditional southwestern cuisine. Nightly musical performances are also planned for the tournament, as well as various interactive events surrounding the event.

“It’s been special to see the Dallas community rally around pickleball—from the city itself, to the Dallas Sports Commission, to our partners at Invited,” said Tom Dundon, lead investor in the PPA Tour. “Partnering with USA Pickleball to bring its National Championships to a central hub is important to us as we continue making pickleball more accessible for everyone. We look forward to working in conjunction with USA Pickleball to create an incredibly exciting and historic event that will be the biggest pickleball party in the world.”

More information about the 2023 USA Pickleball National Championships presented by the PPA Tour — including how to qualify — can be found here.