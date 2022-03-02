How did the US do in the debut of mixed relay short track speedskating?

The Olympic debut of mixed relay short track speedskating was definitely exciting.

WASHINGTON — It looked like the United States was going to have a good shot at earning a medal in the Olympic debut of mixed relay short track speedskating, until a costly penalty knocked them out of contention in the semi-finals.

The frantic event features four skaters per team covering 18 laps. Each skater races twice in the following order: woman, woman, man, man, woman, woman, man, man.

During the second semi-final race on Saturday, the U.S. crossed the line second and appeared to secure a spot in the gold medal race.

However, after a lengthy video review the official decided the United States would be penalized because of "blocking by infield skater" and the Russian Olympic Committee would be penalized because of "extra team skater causing obstruction."

According to USA TODAY's Tom Schad, the U.S. athletes believe they were disqualified because one of their skaters crossed the blue line early, which caused the Chinese team to miss an exchange.

After the race, U.S. speedskater Maame Biney called it "an interesting call for sure," according to Schad.

"It was an interesting call for sure," Maame Biney said. "But it is what it is. We're just going to focus on our next races." — Tom Schad (@Tom_Schad) February 5, 2022

Those penalties meant that Hungary and China, who had initially finished fourth in the semi-final and missed the cut, would go through to the gold medal race.

It turned out to be a huge decision because China wound up winning its first gold of the Beijing Games, emerging victorious in the debut event's final.

But the final got off to a rocky beginning, with Hungary and Canada crashing in the first turn, forcing the race to be called back to the start.

Wu Dajing edged Italy’s Pietro Sighel by .016 seconds. That's half a skate blade. Hungary earned bronze Saturday night.

The results were delayed while the referee reviewed the race. Canada was penalized for pushing from behind and causing contact with Hungary.

China was the favorite coming in, having led the World Cup standings this season.

Team USA is still looking for its first medal of the Beijing Olympics.

Music blared, colored lights flashed and one of the Olympic mascots waddled around, but the usually raucous atmosphere for short track was absent at Capital Indoor Stadium. COVID-19 restrictions kept most of the 17,345 seats empty. The only spectators were Chinese and they shouted behind masks for their country's skaters, but otherwise clapped politely and waved tiny flags.