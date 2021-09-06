LIST | Tokyo 2020 Olympians with Texas ties

We've compiled some of the athletes from Texas, so you know who to cheer for as the competitions go on.

The Tokyo Olympics have arrived at last, after a yearlong delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Olympics, over the course of two weeks, more than 11,090 athletes from more than 200 counties will participate in nearly 340 medal events in more than 30 sports during the 2020 games.

Some of those thousands of athletes are from right here in Texas. We've compiled some of those athletes, so you know who to cheer for as the competitions go on.

The games conclude on Aug. 8, with the Paralympics taking place on Aug. 24.

We will be updating this list with more athletes and medal winners as the events happen and medal ceremonies continue.

Archery (women's)

Mackenzie Brown

Baseball

Shane Baz

Scott Kazmir

Simeon Woods-Richardson

Basketball (women's)

Ariel Atkins

Britney Griner

Basketball (men's)

Kevin Durant

Khris Middleton

Luka Dončić (representing Solvenia)

Boxing (women's)

Virginia "Ginny" Fuchs

Cycling (women's)

Lawson Craddock

Cycling (men's)

Connor Fields

Diving (women's)

Alison Gibson

Diving (men's)

Jordan Windle

Fencing (women's)

Courtney Hurley

Kelley Hurley

Anna Van Brummen

Gymnastics (women's)

Karate (men's)

Tom Scott

Rowing (women's)

Gia Doonan

Rugby (men's)

Kevon Williams

Shooting (women's)

Austen Smith

Shooting (men's)

Phillip Jungman

Keith Sanderson

Skateboadring (women's)

Jordyn Barratt

Softball (women's)

Cat Osterman

Swimming (women's)

Natalie Hinds

Lydia Jacoby

Simone Manuel

Erica Sullivan

Swimming (men's)

Townley Haas

Drew Kibler

Table Tennis (women's)

Huijing Wang

Track and Field (women's)

Valarie Allman

Teahna Daniels

Tara Davis

Ariana Ince

Annie Kunz

Sally Kipyego

Maggie Malone

Inika McPherson

Athing Mu

Raevyn Rogers



Gabby Thomas

Track and Field (men's)

Ronnie Baker

Trayvon Bromell

Ryan Crouser

Bryce Deadmon

Kendra Harrison

Bryce Hoppel

Fred Kerley

Benard Keter

KC Lightfoot

Steffin McCarter

Will London

Volleyball (women's)

Chiaka Ogbogu

Weightlifting (women's)

Sarah Robles

Wrestling (women's)