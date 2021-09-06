LIST | Tokyo 2020 Olympians with Texas ties

The Tokyo Olympics have arrived at last, after a yearlong delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Olympics, over the course of two weeks, more than 11,090 athletes from more than 200 counties will participate in nearly 340 medal events in more than 30 sports during the 2020 games.
Some of those thousands of athletes are from right here in Texas. We've compiled some of those athletes, so you know who to cheer for as the competitions go on.
The games conclude on Aug. 8, with the Paralympics taking place on Aug. 24.
We will be updating this list with more athletes and medal winners as the events happen and medal ceremonies continue.
Archery (women's)
Mackenzie Brown
Baseball
Shane Baz
Scott Kazmir
Simeon Woods-Richardson
Basketball (women's)
Ariel Atkins
Britney Griner
Basketball (men's)
Kevin Durant
Khris Middleton
Luka Dončić (representing Solvenia)
Boxing (women's)
Virginia "Ginny" Fuchs
Cycling (women's)
Lawson Craddock
Cycling (men's)
Connor Fields
Diving (women's)
Alison Gibson
Diving (men's)
Jordan Windle
Fencing (women's)
Courtney Hurley
Kelley Hurley
Anna Van Brummen
Gymnastics (women's)
Ema Malabuyo (alternate)
Karate (men's)
Tom Scott
Rowing (women's)
Gia Doonan
Rugby (men's)
Kevon Williams
Shooting (women's)
Austen Smith
Shooting (men's)
Phillip Jungman
Keith Sanderson
Skateboadring (women's)
Jordyn Barratt
Softball (women's)
Cat Osterman
Swimming (women's)
Natalie Hinds
Lydia Jacoby
Simone Manuel
Erica Sullivan
Swimming (men's)
Townley Haas
Drew Kibler
Table Tennis (women's)
Huijing Wang
Track and Field (women's)
Valarie Allman
Teahna Daniels
Tara Davis
Ariana Ince
Annie Kunz
Sally Kipyego
Maggie Malone
Inika McPherson
Athing Mu
Raevyn Rogers
Gabby Thomas
Track and Field (men's)
Ronnie Baker
Trayvon Bromell
Ryan Crouser
Bryce Deadmon
Kendra Harrison
Bryce Hoppel
Fred Kerley
Benard Keter
KC Lightfoot
Steffin McCarter
Will London
Volleyball (women's)
Chiaka Ogbogu
Weightlifting (women's)
Sarah Robles
Wrestling (women's)
Tamyra Mensah-Stock