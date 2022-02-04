When Mikaela Shiffrin is skiing at the Winter Olympics

Here’s when and how to watch the Colorado athlete’s Winter Olympics events in downhill, slalom, giant slalom and super-G.

BEIJING, China — Mikaela Shiffrin is making her third trip to the Winter Olympics Games with the hope of adding to her medals in four alpine skiing events.

Shiffrin, who’s from Vail, is a three-time Olympic medalist. She won slalom gold in 2014 in Sochi, and giant slalom gold and alpine combined silver in Pyeongchang in 2018. She’s the most decorated American athlete ever at the Alpine World Ski Championships.

Off the slopes, Shiffrin and her family started the Jeff Shiffrin Athlete Resiliency Fund in 2020 in honor of her father.

The fund, which has raised more than $3 million, helps U.S. Ski & Snowboard athletes to continue training and competition amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

> Video above: Training underway at Copper Mountain ahead of Winter Olympics, aired Nov. 11, 2021.

Shiffrin is joined on the Alpine Skiing team by several other skiers with Colorado ties: River Radamus, Paula Moltzan, Nina O’Brien and Katie Hensien.

When is Mikaela Shiffrin racing?

Sunday, February 6

7:15 p.m. - Women’s Giant Slalom Run 1

Watch: USA Network, NBCOlympics.com

10:45 p.m. - Women’s Giant Slalom Run 2

Watch: KUSA Primetime Plus, NBCOlympics.com

Tuesday, February 8

7:15 p.m. - Women’s Slalom Run 1

Watch: KUSA Primetime, NBCOlympics.com

10:45 p.m. - Women’s Slalom Run 2

Watch: USA Primetime Plus, NBCOlympics.com

Thursday, February 10

8 p.m. - Women’s Super-G

Watch: KUSA Primetime, NBCOlympics.com

Monday, February 14

8 p.m. - Women’s Downhill

Watch: KUSA Primetime, NBCOlympics.com

Rewatch: USA Network (2 a.m. Tuesday)

Wednesday, February 16

7:30 p.m. - Women’s Combined - Downhill

Watch: KUSA Primetime, NBCOlympics.com

Rewatch: USA Network (5:30 p.m. Thursday)

11 p.m. - Women’s Combined - Slalom

Watch: USA Network, NBCOlympics.com

Rewatch: USA Network (5:30 p.m. Thursday)

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.