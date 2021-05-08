Mansfield's Jasmine Moore is home from Tokyo, and her eyes are already set on Paris 2024

For now, she's prepping for her first season at a new school- one she said has the potential to win a national title.

MANSFIELD, Texas — Jasmine Moore got back home to North Texas late Sunday night. She still hasn't quite adjusted yet from the jet lag, but she's already planning to visit family in Michigan this weekend, as she gets ready to start her junior year of college this fall.

After two years at The University of Georgia, she's decided to transfer to The University of Florida. She's studying marketing.

"It's definitely a fun fact that I’ll use for school now," said Moore.

The fun fact: She's an Olympian.

"I'll put that on my resume probably," laughed Moore.

At 20 years old, Moore competed in triple jump as one of the youngest members of the USA's track-and-field team. She missed making finals by less than half of a meter.

“I wasn’t really happy with my performance, and I know I can do better," said Moore.

Nevertheless, Moore IS an Olympian. One already with a goal of making, at least, another appearance.

“Definitely to make Paris and have my family there to cheer me on would be amazing," said Moore.

Before she left for Tokyo, Moore told a crowd of adoring supporters at her send-off party that her parents had been to nearly all of her meets since she started jumping in 8th grade.

Like the other athletes competing in a pandemic, her loved ones weren't able to come. That day, her mother told WFAA she'd just have to go again.

She plans to.

For now, she's prepping for her first season at a new school -- one she said has the potential to win a national title.

She also gets to hold the truth of what she's accomplished close to her heart and the confidence that comes with that.

“To know that I can really do anything that I put my mind to," Moore said. “Anything I want, I can go after it and I can accomplish it. Not even just with sports, but with school and life. I just made myself proud and made my younger self proud.”