How does bobsledding work? | What to know about one of the Winter Olympics fastest sports

It's basically just sledding? Well, not necessarily.

ATLANTA — As the Winter Olympics continue into their final week of competition, one sport that has likely captured the attention and curiosity of viewers is bobsledding.

After all, it can't be that hard right? It's basically just sledding?

Well, not necessarily. Yes, the goal of the sport is simple enough: make it down the bottom of a narrow icy track faster than your opponents. But, mastering the bobsled takes more concentration and more strength than your average sled.

The sled itself is made out of fiberglass, a steel frame, and two sets of runners made of steel, along with two axles to connect the runners together, according to NBC. Athletes are able to steer the sled using a mechanism made out of two pieces of rope attached to a steering bolt. By pulling in either direction, drivers are able to turn the front of the sled to the right or left as their barreling down the track.

NBC added there is also a brake installed in the sled to prevent drivers from crashing into the track. So, the person at the front of the sled controls the steering, while the rider in the back handles the break.

Still sound easy? Now, consider the fact that sleds themselves can reach speeds above 90 mph, and also particularly heavy.

Those holding two people weigh approximately 375 pounds, while a four-man sled weighs 403 pounds, and a women's sled weighs roughly 364, according to NBC. And, that's without the riders even in them.

Add in a couple of athletes, along with any equipment, and the total weight drivers need to be able to shift and control begins to look more like this, according to the same data from NBC:

two-man - 860 pounds

four-man - 1,389 pounds

women's - 716 pounds

However, that weight is also important to keep in mind when thinking about the most important part of each race: the start.

Each team needs to be able to push off as hard and fast as they can, before quickly jumping in as the sled takes shoots down the track.