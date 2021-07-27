All the medals the US has won so far at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

TOKYO, Japan — The United States has racked up 41 total medals—including 14 gold—in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the most of any other nation. The Americans' lead is tightening, however. China is close behind with 40 total medals.
The U.S. Swimming team has contributed the bulk of those medals, making up 24 of the 41. The first gold medal for the U.S. was won by Chase Kalisz, who shined in the men's 400-meter individual medley. Fellow American Jay Litherland took silver in the race. Lydia Jacoby won gold in the women's 100-meter backstroke, and Caeleb Dressel led the men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay team to gold.
Among the gold medals are some historic firsts for the Americans.
On Tuesday, July 27, American surfer Carissa Moore and Italo Ferreira of Brazil became the first Olympic surfing champions in the sport’s Olympic debut. Moore, a 28-year-old from Hawaii, delivered a standout performance and took gold in the women’s competition, while Ferreira won in the men’s.
Anastasija Zolotic won the U.S. its first gold medal in women’s taekwondo by beating Russian athlete Tatiana Minina, 25-17, to claim the featherweight division title.
Swimming superstar Katie Ledecky swam for gold in the first-ever women's 1,500-meter freestyle on Tuesday night. American teammate Erica Sullivan got the silver and the bronze went to Germany's Sarah Kohler.
American Bobby Finke had an incredible come-from-behind win in the first-ever men's 800-meter freestyle Wednesday night, going from fifth to first in the last 50 meters of the race to win gold.
Suni Lee became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic gymnastics all-around title on Thursday, edging Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in an entertaining and hotly contested final while defending champion Simone Biles watched from the stands.
Click here to watch all of Suni Lee's all-around gold medal-clinching routines.
China leads with 18 gold medals, while Japan follows with 17. The U.S. has 14.
Warning: Potential spoilers ahead
Here’s a full list of the medals the U.S. has won so far:
GOLD: 14
- Swimming—Women’s 100-meter breaststroke: Lydia Jacoby
- Swimming—Men’s 400-meter individual medley: Chase Kalisz
- Swimming—Men’s 4x100-meter freestyle relay: Caeleb Dressel, Blake Pieroni, Bowen Becker, and Zach Apple
- Swimming—Women's 1500-meter freestyle: Katie Ledecky
- Swimming—Men's 800-meter freestyle: Bobby Finke
- Swimming—Men's 100-meter freestyle: Caeleb Dressel
- Surfing—Women’s: Carissa Moore
- Fencing—Women’s foil: Lee Kiefer
- Taekwondo—Women’s 57kg: Anastasija Zolotic
- Shooting—Women’s skeet: Amber English
- Shooting—Men’s 10-meter air rifle: William Shaner
- Shooting—Men’s skeet: Vincent Hancock
- Basketball—Women's 3-on-3
- Gymnastics—Women's All-Around: Sunisa Lee
SILVER: 16
- Gymnastics—Women’s team all-around: Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee, and Jordan Chiles
- Swimming—Women’s 400-meter individual medley: Emma Weyant
- Swimming—Women’s 400-meter freestyle: Katie Ledecky
- Swimming—Men’s 400-meter individual medley: Jay Litherland
- Swimming—Women's 200-meter individual medley: Alex Walsh
- Swimming—Women's 1500-meter freestyle: Erica Sullivan
- Swimming—Women's 200-meter butterfly: Regan Smith
- Swimming—Women's 4x200-meter freestyle relay: Allison Schmitt, Paige Madden, Kathryn McLaughlin, and Katie Ledecky
- Shooting—10-meter air rifle mixed team: Mary Carolynn Tucker and Lucas Kozeniesky
- Equestrian—Dressage team grand prix: Adrienne Lyle, Steffen Peters, and Sabine Schut-Kery
- Diving—Women’s synchronized 10-meter platform: Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell
- Softball
- Diving—Men's synchronized 3-meter springboard: Andrew Capobianco and Michael Hixon
- Shooting—Trap women: Kayle Browning
- Swimming— Women's 200-meter breaststroke: Lilly King
- Swimming— Men's 200-meter backstroke: Ryan Murphy
BRONZE: 11
- Skateboarding—Men’s street: Jagger Eaton
- Swimming—Men’s 100-meter backstroke: Ryan Murphy
- Swimming—Men’s 400-meter freestyle: Kieran Smith
- Swimming—Women’s 100-meter backstroke: Regan Smith
- Swimming—Women’s 100-meter breaststroke: Lilly King
- Swimming—Women’s 4x100-meter freestyle relay: Erika Brown, Abbey Weitzeil, Natalie Hinds, and Simone Manuel
- Swimming—Women’s 4x100-meter individual medley: Hali Flickinger
- Swimming—Women's 200-meter butterfly: Hali Flickinger
- Triathlon—Women’s individual: Katie Zaferes
- Swimming—Women's 200-meter individual medley: Kate Douglass
- Swimming— Women's 200-meter breaststroke: Anne Lazor
Click here for a list of live streams for Friday, July 30.
This story will be updated as the Olympics continue.
NEWS CENTER Maine Tokyo 2020 Olympics Playlist