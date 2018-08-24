AUSTIN, Texas — Ohio State confirmed to The Columbus Dispatch Tuesday evening that Texas head football coach, Tom Herman, was the unnamed assistant coach who accompanied former Ohio State assistant coach, Zach Smith, to a Florida strip club back in 2014.

This occurred while Herman was the Buckeyes' offensive coordinator.

Ohio State football: University confirms Tom Herman was at strip club with Zach Smith https://t.co/foZ8vUpLzv — Columbus Dispatch (@DispatchAlerts) August 28, 2018

Ohio State University spokesman Chris Davey told The Dispatch that Herman was the coach mentioned but unnamed in the 23-page final report of the investigation into football coach Urban Meyer’s handling of domestic abuse accusations against Smith.

A day after Ohio State University head football coach Urban Meyer received a three-game unpaid suspension for the upcoming season, more reports surfaced involving Zach Smith and a visit to a strip club while on a recruiting visit in Florida, according to Letterman Row, a website which covers Ohio State University athletics, and TMZ.

The initial report didn't mention who Smith was with.

However, Ohio State’s independent investigation revealed a potential NCAA violation during the recruiting trip: a strip club visit involving former assistant Zach Smith, another "unnamed Ohio State coach" and one or more high school coaches, Letterman Row reported.

“In May 2014, in connection with an out-of-town recruiting trip to Florida, Zach Smith ran up a significant bill at a local strip club along with another OSU football coach and one or more high school coaches,” stated the public investigation findings released on Wednesday by the university. “We have provided the information obtained by the Independent Investigation of this incident to the Office of University Compliance and Integrity and the Athletic Compliance Office to investigate whether this conduct violated the NCAA legislation.”

The website also reported "multiple sources with direct knowledge have confirmed to Lettermen Row that the unnamed Ohio State assistant with Smith was the program’s former offensive coordinator and current Texas coach Tom Herman."

Smith's Instagram post on May 7th, 2014 said he was with Texas head coach, Tom Herman, which lines up the dates detailed in the Ohio State report.

A post shared by Zach Smith (@coachzachsmith) on May 7, 2014 at 10:15am PDT

According to the investigation findings, Meyer threatened to fire Smith if it happened again.

Herman was also reportedly linked to the investigation recently when a reporter accused Herman of being the source for Brett McMurphy to details about Smith’s past, which he publicly denied.

University of Texas officials told KVUE on Friday that they have no comment about the report regarding this incident.

