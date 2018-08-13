DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys may have given up the lead late to the San Francisco 49ers in a 24-21 loss at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Thursday, but preseason is more so about the play of position groups and players than the scoreboard.

After all, the 2014 Cowboys went 0-4 in preseason yet ended up 12-4 and taking the NFC East, which is more significant than the preseason NFC East title that the New York Giants took with a 5-0 mark.

With all of that as a preamble, here are my four observations from Thursday night.

1. The running game is going to be legit

Ezekiel Elliott's dominance as a running back is self-evident, but his talent is only amplified by the Cowboys offensive line. Rod Smith managed to gain 27 yards on five carries behind the first-team offensive line with starting quarterback Dak Prescott in the game. The offensive line will still be able to clear the path for whoever carries the rock in the Dallas backfield.

Of course, this is a necessary component because part of the new Cowboys passing game will be to get Elliott more catches. To preserve him for those downs, they will need reserve backs to carry the load.

Rookie Bo Scarbrough appeared worthy of the task with a team-high nine carries for 33 yards and a touchdown. Coach Twitter pet cat Darius Jackson carried six times for 21 yards, but the Cowboys will be able to replace that production should he not make the 53-man roster.

Ultimately, the Cowboys running game proved against San Francisco that it once again will be a reliable element to the offense.

2. Cooper Rush fulfilled Jason Garrett's assignment

Remember what I wrote last week about how Coach Garrett said what a backup quarterback needs to prove in preseason is that he can move an offense? Well, Rush accomplished that goal. The offense went 3-for-7 on third downs with Rush in the game and he led them on two touchdown drives. Rush completed 15-of-23 for 145 yards and a touchdown, a 2-yard catch by receiver Lance Lenoir.

Rush was able to prove that if he had to fill in for Prescott, the offense would still maintain a semblance of potency. One of the problems in the Tony Romo era was they had inadequate backups at times from Brad Johnson to Brandon Weeden.

The theory was that if he went down, the season was over anyway, or that the offensive line and running game were so great that any one of 500 backups could spell him. The same philosophy may have been jettisoned in favor of cultivating actual talent behind the franchise man.

If Rush can as well as he did in San Francisco, then he should be a quality backup for the Cowboys.

3. Lance Lenoir returning punts is inviting disaster

Another Coach Twitter favorite, Lenoir caught two passes for three yards and a touchdown, which is okay work for an undrafted free agent from a year ago trying to make the 53-man roster for the first time since last year's season finale. It's also indicative of how many chances he'll get to play receiver in preseason games.

However, the receiving corps is pretty crowded right now for the Cowboys. They signed Allen Hurns. They spent a third-round pick, the Earl Thomas pick, on Michael Gallup. Noah Brown is a second-year product that saw regular season snaps last year and is a good edge-setter in the run game. They gave money to Deonte Thompson and traded for Tavon Austin. Oh, yeah, and not even an intoxication arrest seems to be slowing down Terrance Williams.

If Lenoir is going to make the Cowboys, he needs to be more calculating with his punt returns. His first two returns saw him catch them in traffic, and the second one he bobbled. All in all, the Western Illinois product had three returns for one solitary yard.

Ball security is the number one thing coaches look for in a returner in the NFL. If Lenoir fails in that endeavor in favor of making splash plays on special teams, then he may not last to the fourth preseason game.

4. If Dorance Armstrong can stay healthy...

Why would anyone mention health in regards to a fourth-round draft pick that has not had any such issues? Because there was a second-round draft pick from 2015 that was coming along very nicely in preseason and probably would have broken out midway through his rookie year. However, this second-rounder sprained his ankle in Week 1 that season and didn't return until Week 6. Though he played the remaining 11 games of the year, he didn't see his first career sack until the next season. That young man's name was Randy Gregory.

According to a source, the ankle injury to Gregory set him back to where he was mentally at about his third game of his rookie year all the way into Week 14. Rehabbing for rookies is detrimental because it steals their opportunities for growth because they are spending them getting treatment.

All of that is to say that at this point, if no such impediments can get in the way of Armstrong, he should prove to be a very disruptive force for Rod Marinelli's defensive line rotation, and we're talking this season. Though he recorded two tackles against the 49ers, he was harassing the passer. He was a presence coming off the edge.

Playing behind the likes of DeMarcus Lawrence, Taco Charlton, and even Gregory himself can only make Armstrong better as his snaps will be limited and he can learn from such dynamic veterans.

