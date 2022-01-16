North meets South in inaugural Texas Showdown boys junior golf tournament

The Ryder Cup style tournament will run January 22 and 23 from Texas Rangers Golf Club.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Some of the top boys junior golfers in the country will battle it out this weekend in the inaugural Texas Showdown golf tournament.

The North Texas and South Texas teams are comprised of 12 golfers each with ages ranging from eight to 11 eleven years old.

The tournament will take place Saturday, Jan. 22 and Sunday, Jan. 23 from Texas Rangers Golf Club in Arlington, Tex.

“I’m excited for the team format and a rowdy Ryder Cup atmosphere," said Beckett McLaughlin (South team). "We’re going to show the north who owns Texas.”

Texas Terry (Austin) will be competing for the South Team, six months after winning the U.S. Kids World Championship.

Reed Rodriguez, one of the top golfers in the nation for his age group, will also be playing for the South.

"i enjoy playing with other talented players and we have built friendships with many of the top players in the state," said North team's Cole Murphy.

The majority of the boys competing come from the Dallas-Fort Worth, Prosper, Houston and Austin areas.

Trinity Forest Golf Club, The Tribute Golf Club, Integrity Golf Performance (IGP) and Altus Performance have all played a special and integral role in making this tournament come together.

“I’ve really enjoyed coaching a number of the players on the North team," said Altus high performance coach Nick Dunn. "They are fearless competitors. I could not be more excited to support and play a role in developing them during their journey in golf.”

In support of the north Texas golf community, the tournament also made a $1,000 donation to the First Tee of Dallas.

The event is open to the public.

North Texas roster:

Brooks Hughes -- Prosper

Cole Murphy -- Prosper

Jack Lyssy -- Dallas

Bryar Murphy -- Prosper

Daxton Galyean -- Fort Worth

Harrison Harper -- Grapevine

Joseph Taylor -- Prosper

Alex Hammonds -- Atlanta

Pierce Doudney -- Lucas

Wyatt Brindza -- Celina

Lincoln Rubis -- Farmers Branch

Zach Rubis -- Farmers Branch

South Texas roster:

Texas Terry -- Austin

Reed Rodriguez -- Missouri City

Cody Borden -- The Woodlands

Carter Hoskins -- Corpus Christi

Brody Tharp -- Georgetown

Elijah Gerber -- Montgomery

Stratton Cushman -- Katy

Ryan Chen -- Houston

Beckett McLaughlin -- Austin

Dawson Dial -- Cedar Park

Oliver McFadden -- Austin