ARLINGTON, Texas — Journey Brown ran for 202 yards and two long touchdowns as No. 13 Penn State beat No. 15 Memphis 53-39 in the highest-scoring Cotton Bowl ever.

Penn State's defense allowed its most points and yards all season.

But there was a huge defensive play when Garrett Taylor returned an interception 15 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter.

That came when All-America linebacker Micah Parsons was pulling down quarterback Brady White, who then flipped the ball into Taylor's arms. White threw for 454 yards but no touchdowns.

Memphis got six field goals from Riley Patterson.

It was Ryan Silverfield's first game as Memphis' head coach.

The offensive line coach got promoted when Mike Norvell left to become Florida State's coach earlier this month.

Despite the disappointing finish in their first New Year's Six game, the Tigers set a school record with their 12 wins.

They won the American Athletic title for their first outright conference title since 1969 and had 38 wins the past four seasons.

