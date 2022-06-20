The Stars reportedly have their new coach, but team says 'nothing is official'

Rick Bowness stepped down after the Stars' first-round playoff loss.

DALLAS — The Dallas Stars reportedly have their new head coach, but team officials say nothing is official yet.

The Canadian sports outlet Sportsnet reported Sunday night that Dallas is planning to hire Peter DeBoer, most recently the head coach for the Vegas Golden Knights.

In a brief statement to WFAA, Stars spokesman Tom Holy said, "Nothing is official at this point."

DeBoer, who got fired from Vegas after this past season, would replace Rick Bowness, who stepped down following the Stars' first-round playoff exit.

DeBoer, 54, would be the Stars' fifth coach in 2017, and he's no stranger to change himself: Since 2008, he's coached the Panthers, Devils, Sharks and Knights, getting fired at each stop, though he did take the Devils and Sharks to the Stanley Cup Finals and enjoyed several other successes along the way.

DeBoer coached the Knights for two-plus seasons, leading Vegas in 2020 to the Stanley Cup semifinals, where they lost to Dallas. The Knights returned to the semifinals in 2021 but lost again. Vegas missed the playoffs this past season, leading to DeBoer's exit.

In Dallas, DeBoer would be tasked with leading a Stars team that made the playoffs this year but has struggled to recapture the momentum that led them to a Stanley Cup runner-up finish in 2020.

Dallas nearly broke through to the second round in May, but lost in Game 7 against Calgary in overtime.

Bowness stepped down "after careful consideration with my wife Judy," saying "we feel it's best to step away and allow the organization the opportunity to pursue a different direction" at head coach.

The Stars' head coaching gig has been somewhat of a revolving door since Lindy Ruff's last year in 2017. Ken Hitchcock replaced Ruff, and then Jim Montgomery replaced Hitchcock, followed by Bowness.

Bowness had joined the Stars in 2018 as an assistant coach on Montgomery's staff.

Midway through the chaotic, COVID-disrupted 2019-2020 season, Montgomery was fired for unprofessional conduct.