17 Stars players test positive for COVID-19 during training camp, NHL says

Dallas was back on the ice Tuesday after five days off due to COVID-19 cases on the team.

Over the course of NHL training camps, 27 players tested positive for COVID-19, the league said. Seventeen of those positive tests were among Dallas Stars players.

The start of the Stars season was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests. The team resumed practice on Tuesday.

Coach Rick Bowness said the team had a lot of work to do before they play their first game, in a video posted online.

"Today was a good day, especially after five days off the ice," he said.

The NHL announced Friday morning the Stars have six players and two staff members with "confirmed positive tests for the COVID-19 virus."

Most of the Stars players who tested positive during training camp were asymptomatic and all were recovering without complications, the NHL said in a release.

Goaltender Anton Khudobin talked about his experience with COVID-19 in a video posted online.

"It's not easy, I'm telling you right now," Khudobin said. "First of all, it's hard to breathe."

Khudobin said he never had to be on oxygen, but did lose his sense of smell and taste for weeks.