Dallas will host the 2020 NHL Winter Classic – an annual outdoor hockey game – in 2020, according to a report Monday that was confirmed by the Dallas Stars Tuesday.

The game, set to be played on Jan. 1, 2020 at the Cotton Bowl stadium, will be the first hockey game played in Fair Park in 25 years.

"I can't think of a better way to celebrate the great history of New Year's Day at Cotton Bowl Stadium than by welcoming thousands of fans to witness the first ever outdoor professional hockey game in Texas," Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said in a Tuesday release. "This great event is yet another example of how Dallas continues to be one of the most sought-after locations to host major sports events."

John Shannon, a sportscaster with the Canadian Rogers Sportsnet, wrote on Twitter Monday that Dallas would be announced as the 2020 host city. The official announcement came Jan. 1, the day of the 2019 Winter Classic at Notre Dame’s football stadium.

If the Winter Classic is at the Cotton Bowl which is likely, it will be the first time since 1995 that hockey has been played at Fair Park. The Dallas Blackhawks and Dallas Freeze of the CHL played at Fair Park Coliseum. @nadeler was the play by play announcer for the Blackhawks. — Gavin Spittle (@gjspittle) December 31, 2018

Dallas will become the southernmost host city in the Winter Classic’s history. St. Louis, which hosted in 2017, is currently the furthest south the outdoor hockey game has been played.

Six of the previous Winter Classics have been played at baseball stadiums. The other five have been held at football stadiums.

Here’s a list of previous NHL Winter Classic host cities:

2019: Notre Dame Stadium (Notre Dame Football)

2018: Citi Field (New York Mets)

2017: Busch Stadium (St. Louis Cardinals)

2016: Gillette Stadium (New England Patriots)

2015: Nationals Park (Washington Nationals)

2014: Michigan Stadium (Michigan Football)

2013: Game canceled due to NHL lockout

2012: Citizens Bank Park (Philadelphia Phillies)

2011: Heinz Field (Pittsburgh Steelers)

2010: Fenway Park (Boston Red Sox)

2009: Wrigley Field (Chicago Cubs)

2008: New Era Field (Buffalo Bills)

