DALLAS — The Dallas Stars acquired Evgenii Dadonov from the Montreal Canadiens for Denis Gurianov on Sunday in a swap of Russian forwards designed to give the Central Division leaders an offensive boost.

Montreal is retaining half of Dadonov’s $5 million salary cap hit for the rest of the season as part of the trade. That saves Dallas some money while it sheds Gurianov's $2.9 million.

Dadonov, 33, has 18 points in 50 games this season for Montreal, which is in the middle of a rebuild. He does have a track record of producing offense in the NHL.

“Evgenii is a skilled forward that can play anywhere in our lineup,” general manager Jim Nill said. “Recording 20 or more goals in four of his previous five seasons, he is a proven goal-scorer at the NHL level and will bolster our offensive attack.”

Dadonov has 19 career game-winning goals, including three since the NHL went to 3-on-3 overtime in 2015-16. Dallas is 2-9 this season in games decided in OT and 5-12 overall when more than regulation is needed.