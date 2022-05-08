Dallas Stars sign goaltender Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

Oettinger's 64 saves in Game 7 against the Flames – although Dallas lost 3-2 in overtime – were the second-most stops in a Game 7 in NHL history.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — "The Otter" won't just be clogging up rivers with dams, but clogging up the hockey net in Dallas for the foreseeable future. (cue the drum rimshot)

The Dallas Stars announced Thursday that the team signed goaltender Jake "The Otter" Oettinger to a three-year contract, which will run through the 2024-25 season. His deal is worth worth $12 million and with an average annual value (AAV) of $4 million, team officials said.

Oettinger's signing comes on the heels of a star-studded playoff performance in 2021. Oettinger stood out in the net during the playoff series against the Calgary Flames. Oettinger helped extend the series to seven games, posting save totals of 25 (Game 1), 29 (Game 2), 39 (Game 3), 50 (Game 4), 29 (Game 5), 36 (Game 6) and 64 (Game 7). The 64 saves in Game 7 – although Dallas lost 3-2 in overtime – were the second-most stops in a Game 7 in NHL history.

"Jake's performance spoke for itself last season," Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill said. "He has elite physical ability and presence in the net, while also exhibiting phenomenal mental strength in high pressure situations. Jake's poise and character off the ice have made him a leader in our locker room. He has shown that he has the skill, work ethic and poise to excel at the NHL level. He was a key part of the team's success last season, and we're excited to see him continue to grow here in Dallas."

Oettinger, 23, finished the 2021-22 season ranked 12th in the NHL with 30 wins. He ranked 10th in the NHL with a 2.53 goals-against average and was 15th with a .914 save percentage.

The Stars originally drafted the 6-foot-5, 220-pound goaltender in the first round (26th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.