x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Stars

The Stars now know their Round 2 opponent - and when the puck drops

The Seattle Kraken on Sunday night earned an upset Game 7 win over the Colorado Avalanche.
Credit: AP
Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz, left, celebrates with left wing Joel Kiviranta (25) after scoring in the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Wild, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS — The Stars' second-round playoff matchup is set.

The Seattle Kraken on Sunday night earned an upset Game 7 win over the Colorado Avalanche, meaning the Kraken will advance to the second round to face the Dallas Stars.

The Stars knocked out the Minnesota Wild with a 4-1 victory on the road Friday night, taking the series 4-2.

Because the Stars were the higher seed entering the playoffs, they'll get home ice advantage against the Kraken. That means Dallas will host Games 1 and 2 at the American Airlines Center, beginning Tuesday night.

Here's the schedule, as it stands now, via the NHL:

Game 1 | Tuesday, May 2 at 8:30 p.m. CT | American Airlines Center | TV: ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS

Game 2 | Thursday, May 4 (Time: TBD) | American Airlines Center | TV: TBD

Fans can buy tickets to the second round games through the NHL here.

The good news for the Stars: They're expecting to get center Joe Pavelski back against the Kraken after Pavelski took a brutal hit early in the Minnesota series.

Pavelski banged his head hard on the ice after a blindside hit from Matt Dumba midway through the second period of Dallas’ double-overtime loss in Game 1 on April 17 that didn’t even draw a major penalty.

“I think Pavs going down early in that series rattled us a little bit,” DeBoer said. “I thought we were getting better as the series went on. So we worked through some stuff against a really tough opponent and proud of our group.”

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Dallas Stars players thank fans for early playoff support as they head to Minnesota

Before You Leave, Check This Out