Dallas Stars postpone Tuesday's game against Nashville Predators amid widespread power outages

DALLAS — For the second consecutive night, the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators game has been postponed.

Dallas and Nashville were scheduled to play Monday and Tuesday night at the American Airlines Center, but both games have now been postponed, due to the prolonged power crisis in Texas, centered around this brutal winter weather.

Rotating power outages have caused problems for more than a million people in North Texas and people have been asked to conserve energy.

The Stars received backlash on social media over the course of Monday, after they initially announced they would indeed play their games with Nashville as scheduled. But Dallas mayor Eric Johnson stepped in late in the day on Monday and asked the Stars not to play their game, due to the power issues being felt by so many.

The Stars were already behind the rest of the league in games played, after their first four games were postponed due to COVID-19 cases within the organization. These two postponements now put them even further behind schedule.