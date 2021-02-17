Dallas Stars postpone Thursday game against Tampa Bay Lightning

A make-up date will be announced as soon as the NHL can confirm one.

DALLAS — The Dallas Stars' rematch with the Tampa Bay Lightning will have to wait a little bit.

The NHL has postponed the Stars' Thursday night home game at the American Airlines Center against the Lightning until further notice due to ongoing power issues caused by the winter storm in the Dallas area, NLH PR tweeted in a statement Wednesday. This decision was made in conjunction with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, the NHL said.

A make-up date will be announced as soon as the NHL can confirm one.

This is the third home game this week the Stars have postponed. They were scheduled to play at the AAC against the Nashville Predators on Monday and Tuesday, but those games were also postponed due to power and weather issues.

The Stars' next home game is still scheduled for Saturday against Tampa Bay.

The Stars received backlash on social media Monday after they initially announced they would indeed play their games with Nashville as scheduled. But Johnson stepped in late in the day Monday and asked the Stars not to play their game, due to the power issues being felt by so many.

The Stars were already behind the rest of the league in games played, after their first four games were postponed due to COVID-19 cases within the organization. These two postponements now put them even further behind schedule.

The Dallas Mavericks also postponed their Wednesday night home game at the AAC against the Detroit Pistons due to power and weather issues. There is no word yet on when or if that game will be made up.

The Mavericks' next scheduled game is in Houston against the rockets on Friday.