Dallas Stars place 3 more players, including Jamie Benn, into COVID protocols

There are now 11 Stars players and three support staff members unavailable because of COVID.

DALLAS — The Dallas Stars announced Wednesday the team has placed three more players and one more support staff member into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol: Left wing Jamie Benn, right wing Luke Glendening, defenseman Ryan Suter and one support staff member.

This news comes two days after the NHL had to postpone the next two Stars games due to COVID concerns. On Sunday, the team placed forwards Jason Robertson, Radek Faksa, Joel Kiviranta and Michael Raffl, as well as defenseman Miro Heiskanen, into COVID protocol. Defensemen Jani Hakanpaa and Esa Lindell, center Roope Hintz and two other support staff members have also been placed in the NHL's COVID protocol, according to a Wednesday news release from the Stars.

There are now 11 Stars players and three support staff members unavailable because of COVID.

The Stars' Dec. 29 and Dec. 31 games -- away and home matchups, respectively, and both against the Colorado Avalanche -- will now be rescheduled for a to-be-determined date later in the season.