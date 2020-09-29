x
Dallas Stars looking to keep Stanley Cup hopes alive in Game 6

Follow along with the game here.
Credit: AP
Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) takes a shot on goal as Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta (44) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

DALLAS — This story will be updated as the game goes on.

They're not ready to go home. 

The Dallas Stars forced a Game 6 over the weekend, and are looking to force another game Monday night to keep their Stanley Cup hopes alive.

Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Lightning starts Monday at 7 p.m. Follow along here for live update tweets from Mike Leslie, and tune in for some post-game analysis on WFAA at 10.

RELATED: Dallas sports fans hope Stars bring a championship to D-FW for the first time since 2011

First Period

Brayden Point scored first for Tampa Bay on a power play, after the Stars gave up two power plays in the first 12 minutes of the game. The stars ended the period on a power play and a series of shot attempts that were all blocked. At the end of the first, it's 1-0 Tampa, with 11 shots on goal for Tampa and just four for Dallas.

