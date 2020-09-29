Dallas Stars looking to keep Stanley Cup hopes alive in Game 6

The Dallas Stars forced a Game 6 over the weekend, and are looking to force another game Monday night to keep their Stanley Cup hopes alive.

Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Lightning starts Monday at 7 p.m. Follow along here for live update tweets from Mike Leslie, and tune in for some post-game analysis on WFAA at 10.

First Period

Brayden Point scored first for Tampa Bay on a power play, after the Stars gave up two power plays in the first 12 minutes of the game. The stars ended the period on a power play and a series of shot attempts that were all blocked. At the end of the first, it's 1-0 Tampa, with 11 shots on goal for Tampa and just four for Dallas.