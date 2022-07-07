Stars go defense with selection of Lian Bichsel in first round of NHL Draft

Bichsel, 18, played in the professional Swedish Hockey League during the 2021-2022 season.

DALLAS — Coming off a heartbreaking first-round playoff loss, the Dallas Stars entered the 2022 NHL Draft with defense in mind.

With the 18th overall pick in the 2022 draft, the Stars went with 18-year-old defenseman Lian Bichsel.

Bichsel played in both professional and junior hockey leagues during the 2021-2022 season. He played in 29 games for the Leksands IF in the professional Swedish Hockey League and 11 games for the Leksands IF J20 Nationell, a junior league in Sweden.

Bichsel has also represented his home country of Switzerland in the U18 World Championship, an event featuring under-18 teams from throughout the world.

Stars' Director of Amateur Scouting Joe McDonnell said he's excited for the potential of the young international player.

“Lian has great size, moves well and has untapped potential,” said McDonnell. “He plays a physical game, has a high upside and we’re excited to begin our work with him.”

The Stars have five remaining picks in the 2022 draft, which resumes Friday.