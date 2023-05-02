Why are the Dallas Stars playoff games so late?

The first puck drop at Dallas Stars games in Round 2 won't happen until nearly 8:50 p.m. Here's why.

DALLAS — Different round, same problem.

Coverage for the Dallas Stars playoff game against the Seattle Kraken will begin on ESPN at 8:30 p.m., which means the puck likely won't drop until closer to 8:50 p.m., if the first round was any indication.

So you've probably asked the question: Why are Stars games, in the Central Time Zone, not starting until almost 9 p.m.?

The late start is a result of the NHL wanting to air only one game at a time in hopes to encourage more eyes to watch each one. It has forced some of the Central Time Zone games to take on the backend of back-to-backs of network coverage.

This leaves these games ending near or past midnight, at times, which is a struggle when they're mid-week games and fans have work or school the next morning.

Stars fans experienced the same scheduling frustrations in Round 1 against the Minnesota Wild. WFAA's Mike Leslie commented on the start times after Game 1:

In Round 2, alas, more 8:30 p.m. start times for Games 1 and 2 against the Seattle Kraken. The Florida Panthers versus Toronto Maple Leafs series will precede that at 6 p.m. each night.

Watching Games 3 and 4 likely won't be suitable for Stars fans, either.

Seattle is two time zones behind Central Time, so a "local" 6 p.m. start on the west coast would still be a 8 p.m. puck drop here in Dallas. Those official times are yet to be determined, but don't expect anything earlier than 8 p.m. CST for Games 3 and 4. It's unlikely the league will start the game at 6 p.m. or earlier locally there in Washington.

As Leslie said in his Extra Point: start napping now. If you plan on watching the Stars this series, you're going to have to stay up late to do so.