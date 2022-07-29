Dallas Stars' Klingberg leaving for Anaheim Ducks, reports say

Klingberg was drafted by Dallas in the fifth round in 2010 and first suited up in the NHL for the Stars in 2014.

DALLAS — Former Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg is leaving the Lone Star State for the Anaheim Ducks, according to multiple reports.

ESPN NHL broadcaster Kevin Weeks and The Athletic Anaheim Ducks beat writer Eric Stephens reported the move on Friday. Klingberg became an unrestricted free agent this summer after spending the first eight seasons of his NHL career with the Stars.

Klingberg's new deal with Anaheim is reportedly one year and worth nearly $7 million.

Can confirm @KevinWeekes report of #NHLDucks signing defenseman John Klingberg to one-year deal worth $7 million. — Eric Stephens (@icemancometh) July 29, 2022

In the 2021-22 season, Klingberg put up 47 points in 74 games. He has recorded 374 points total in his 552 NHL games.