Stars captain Jamie Benn ejected from Game 3 after cross-checking Golden Knights player

Benn was given a five-minute penalty for cross-checking a Golden Knights player who was lying on the ice.

DALLAS — The Dallas Stars will be without their captain for the rest of Game 3 in the Western Conference Final.

Just nearly two minutes into the first period of Tuesday night's game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Jamie Benn was ejected after he was assessed a five-minute penalty for cross-checking. He was also handed a game misconduct, which removed him from the rest of the game.

The Stars are playing the Golden Knights at the American Airlines Center in a critical Game 3 as Dallas tries to avoid an 0-3 hole to Vegas.

Jamie Benn was assessed a 5-minute major penalty for cross-checking Mark Stone. pic.twitter.com/LBHHgVsq5T — ESPN (@espn) May 24, 2023

Footage of the incident shows Benn cross-checking Golden Knights' Mark Stone in the head and neck area after Stone was already lying on the ice.

The play saw the Stars' captain sent to the penalty box, and eventually to the locker room after officials' review.

It's possible he could receive additional penalties -- including a suspension for future games -- upon further review from league headquarters.

The Golden Knights grabbed an early 3-0 lead against the Stars in the first period.

Benn was drafted by the Stars in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft but didn't join the roster until the 2009-2010 season.