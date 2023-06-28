Dallas Stars' Jim Nill named Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year by NHL

Nill has been the Stars' general manager for the past 10 seasons.

DALLAS — Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill received the NHL's 2022-23 Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award Wednesday, an annual award given to recognize the top general manager in the NHL.

Nill has been with the Stars for 10 seasons. In the 10th season, the Stars posted 108 points during the regular season with a record of 47-21-14 under Nill, which is their highest point total since the 2015-2016 season.

"We're really proud of Jim on this accomplishment," said Dallas Stars Owner and Governor Tom Gaglardi in a statement. "He's been a cornerstone of this organization for a decade, and the club's performance on the ice this season was a testament to his exceptional work over that time. This season represented another stride towards our ultimate goal of winning another championship for the city of Dallas."

The team advanced to the Western Conference Final last season, the second time since 2020. During the season, Nill also brought in new Head Coach Pete DeBoer, and also signed forward Roope Hintz to an eight-year contract extension along with acquiring Evgenii Dadonov and Max Domi heading into the playoffs.

Of the 31 players who appeared at least once for Dallas during the last season, 15 were drafted under Nill's leadership by the Stars.