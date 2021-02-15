Stars games remain on for Monday, Tuesday night

Fans are welcome, but should exercise extreme caution, officials said.

DALLAS — Hockey players love the cold, right?

Despite record-setting freezing temperatures and rotating power outages, the Dallas Stars games against the Nashville Predators on Monday and Tuesday night will be played as scheduled. Both games are slated for a 7:30 p.m. start.

Fans are welcome, as they have been all season for Stars games at the American Airlines Center. But fans should exercise extreme caution before venturing out in the elements. The best bet is to remain home.

The Stars have already seen their schedule disrupted this season, due to COVID-19. A spate of cases within the Stars organization led to postponements of the first four games of the season. Already behind schedule as compared to other teams around the league, Dallas needs to play games whenever possible. With Nashville already in town, the games will go on as scheduled.