Dallas Stars: When and how to watch Game 7, where to buy tickets and more

Fans in Dallas won't have to take a nap before Monday night's game.

DALLAS — The back-and-forth matchup between the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken has come down to this: Game 7.

The two teams have been squaring off in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and both have seen dominating performances through the series. It's not a surprise that their series would come down to a final elimination game.

And thankfully for the Stars, they get to play in front of their home crowd.

From the start time to last-minute tickets, here's everything you need to know about Monday night's Game 7.

When and how to watch

After a series filled with late start times for Stars fans in Dallas, those in the North Texas area will love the start time for Game 7.

The game is set to begin Monday, May 15, at 7 p.m. CT at the American Airlines Center.

Fans can watch the television broadcast on ESPN.

'Victory Green'

If you're heading to watch the game in-person, the Stars have two requests for you!

🟢 PAINT THE @AACenter VICTORY GREEN! 🟢



Tomorrow night, wear your best Victory Green, be in your seats by 6:30pm, and get ready to make sure the house is a rockin’! 🔊🥳 pic.twitter.com/Q67ptas4oU — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) May 14, 2023

The Stars want fans to "paint the AAC victory green." Be sure to wear your best green Stars attire to cheer on the team.

If you're watching the game from home or at a bar, the team would probably still appreciate you wearing green.

The team is also asking fans at the AAC to make sure they are in their seats by 6:30 p.m. The Stars say they want fans to help celebrate Wyatt Johnston's 20th birthday before the puck drops.

Last-minute tickets

There are still tickets available through Ticketmaster or a verified reseller.

Tickets are also available through reseller Vivid Seats.

The series so far

It's been a tough second-round series for the Stars, which began with a loss at home. They're looking to keep the playoff ride going with a spot in the Western Conference finals.

Here's how the series against the Kraken has played out: