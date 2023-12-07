Dallas Stars announce Ed Belfour, Ken Hitchcock as 2023 inductees to the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame

Belfour was selected as part of the "Player Category" and Hitchcock was selected as part of the "Builder Category".

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Stars Hall of Fame selection committee announced Tuesday their election of Ed Belfour and Ken Hitchcock as the 2023 class of the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame.

Belfour was selected as part of the "Player Category" and Hitchcock was selected as part of the "Builder Category". Now in its second year, the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame seeks to recognize players and staff members who have positively impacted the Stars franchise in such a way that their contributions cannot be overlooked.

Belfour and Hitchcock will be officially inducted during Dallas Stars Hall of Fame on the weekend of Oct. 21 to 22. The two-day celebration will begin with the Stars hosting the Philadelphia Flyers on Oct. 21 at American Airlines Center.

Both inductees will participate in a ceremonial puck drop prior to the game. The weekend will be capped off by the second annual Dallas Stars Hall of Fame Induction Gala on Oct. 22, which will honor the inductees and feature a live performance by a musical artist to be named at a later date. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Dallas Stars Foundation and their Legacy Project Partner, St. Philip’s School and Community Center.

Tickets for the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame Induction Gala will be announced at a later date.

"It is with great pleasure that we announce the induction of Ed Belfour and Ken Hitchcock into the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame as the class of 2023," said Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts. "Ed was instrumental in guiding this franchise to a Stanley Cup championship, and his performance in the postseason will never be forgotten. He'll forever be one of the greatest goaltenders to ever suit up for the Stars.

"Similarly, Ken transformed this franchise when he was brought on as head coach in the mid-90s, and his success behind the bench left an indelible mark on this fanbase and the city of Dallas," Alberts also said. "He was able to get the most out of his players, and it resulted in an unforgettable run to the Stanley Cup in 1999. We can't wait to celebrate Ed and Ken during the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame Weekend in October."

One of the best goaltenders to play in the NHL, Belfour's 17-year NHL career was highlighted by a 1999 Stanley Cup championship with the Stars.

In his first season with the Stars (1997-98), Belfour posted a 1.89 goals-against average, leading Dallas to a Presidents' Trophy for the most points in the NHL (49-22-11, 109 points) and an appearance in the Western Conference Final.

Belfour finished with a 37-12-10 record and .916 save percentage, ranking second among league netminders in wins (37) and GAA and third in shutouts (9).

The following season saw Belfour lead Dallas (51-19-12, 114 points) to its second consecutive Presidents' Trophy. With the Stars allowing the fewest goals against that year (168), Belfour won his fourth William M. Jennings Trophy presented annually "to the goaltender(s) having played a minimum of 25 games for the team(s) with the fewest goals scored against it during the regular season."

Belfour's numbers that season with Dallas nearly mirrored his first with the team, as he posted a 35-15-9 record, 1.99 GAA, .915 SV% and five shutouts in 61 appearances. Belfour elevated his game in the 1999 Stanley Cup Playoffs, finishing a championship run with a 16-7 record, 1.67 GAA and three shutouts. In the Stanley Cup Final alone, Belfour posted a 1.26 GAA, including a 53-save performance in Dallas' triple-overtime Stanley Cup-clinching victory in Game 6 against Buffalo.

A two-time NHL All-Star with Dallas (1998 & 1999), Belfour earned a 160-95-44 record, 2.19 GAA, .910 SV% and 27 shutouts in 307 regular-season games as a member of the Stars from 1997-2002. He also posted a 44-29 mark with a 1.85 GAA, .926 SV% and eight shutouts in 73 Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Stars.

Hitchcock's legacy as head coach of the Stars includes five consecutive postseason appearances from 1997-2001, two conference championships (1998-99 & 1999-00), two Presidents' Trophies (1997-98 & 1998-99) and a Stanley Cup championship (1999).

The fourth-winningest head coach in NHL history, Hitchcock made his NHL head-coaching debut with Dallas midway through the 1995-96 regular season. In his first full season behind the Stars' bench in 1996-97, Hitchcock led the club to a first-place finish in the Central Division. Then, in 1997-98, he guided the Stars to a league-best 109 points (42-22-11), the first of two consecutive Presidents' Trophies in team history (1993-present).

After losing in the conference finals to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Detroit Red Wings in the 1998 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Hitchcock's Stars marched right back to the postseason the following year after posting 114 points (51-19-12) during the 1998-99 campaign, the most in team history. Then, after series victories over Edmonton (conference quarterfinals), St. Louis (conference semifinals) and Colorado (conference finals), Hitchcock's Stars defeated Buffalo in six games to win hockey's ultimate prize in the 1999 playoffs.

During his time with Dallas, Hitchcock was nominated for the Jack Adams Award three times (1997, 1998, 1999) and served as the Western Conference's head coach in three All-Star Games (1997, 1998, 1999).

In his eight total seasons with the Stars (including 2017-18 when he was re-hired), he compiled a 319-186-80 record in 585 career regular-season games. He currently ranks first in Stars franchise history in games coached (585), wins (319) and points percentage (.614). Hitchcock also amassed a 47-33 record in 80 Stanley Cup Playoff games during his first tenure with the Stars.

