Be loud, wear green: Dallas Stars debut new black and 'skyline green' jerseys

What do y'all think?

The Dallas Stars unveiled a third uniform option Wednesday, and the new jerseys are both loud and green.

The base color is black, a nod to the original Stars jerseys from the team's first 20 years in Dallas. That's accented with skyline green, in honor of the green lights on the Bank of America Plaza in the Dallas skyline.

Other Texas touches in the threads include a "Come and Take It" flag star, cannon and slogan embroidered in the back collar and stars emblazoned on the front collar, as well as the State of Texas outline on the crest of the jersey.

"Stars fans have been waiting a long time for a third jersey and we know the color innovation and design aesthetic will unite sports fans in the Metroplex around both the history and future of Stars Hockey," adidas Hockey & Lacrosse senior director Dan Near said in a news release.

This will be the first time since 2006 the team will start a season with three uniform options.

Many fans were excited about the new colors, but some fans, at least on social media, seemed unsure of the new uniforms. Many on Twitter compared the jerseys to a can of Monster Energy Drink or the neon aesthetic from the Disney film "Tron: Legacy." WFAA's own Mike Leslie said the jersey looked like it was "made with a Lite Brite, but I like it."

The Stars made it to their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 2000 this past season, but lost in six games to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Since then, the Stars have re-signed goalie Anton Khudobin for three more years and have kept Rick Bowness on as interim head coach.