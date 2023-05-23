Chipotle offering one-day deal for customers wearing hockey jerseys

The puck isn't the only thing being dropped in Dallas. Chipotle is serving up a sweet deal for hockey fans.

DALLAS — Grab your hockey sweaters – and a fork – Stars fans!

Chipotle announced that in honor of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, customers who wear a hockey jersey in-restaurant on Tuesday, May 23 after 3 p.m. CST are eligible to get a buy-one-get-one (BOGO) offer.

Here are the details from the BOGO deal:

Limited to five free menu items per check and subject to availability

Each free item requires the purchase of an entrée item (not including a kids meal)

May be collected only by the jersey-wearing customer (any hockey jersey will do)

The Stars are set to host the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday for Game 3 after falling in a 2-0 deficit. Both games went to overtime, but the Golden Knights claimed each of their two games in Las Vegas.

“Our Hockey Jersey BOGO offer will help celebrate one of the most thrilling postseasons in all of sports,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer at Chipotle. “As a longtime favorite among the hockey community, Chipotle continues to serve up real food to fans and athletes alike on their collective mission to have their teams hoist the Stanley Cup.”

Chipotle's partnership with the NHL is the brand's largest sports sponsorship to date. The Chipotle logo will be featured in a corner in-ice brand position for every game during the Stanley Cup Playoffs throughout the partnership.

Here is everything you need to know about the Stars-Golden Knights series. For more Dallas Stars coverage, visit wfaa.com/stars.