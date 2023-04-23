Stars even series with 3-2 win vs. Wild on Seguin's PP pair

Jake Oettinger made 33 saves in a brilliant show in his home state to help the Dallas Stars bounce back.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Tyler Seguin scored two power-play goals and Jake Oettinger made 33 saves in a brilliant show in his home state to help the Dallas Stars bounce back from a lopsided loss and beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 in Game 4 on Sunday night to even their first-round NHL playoff series.

Evgenii Dadonov gave the Stars a two-score lead early in the third period just 8 seconds after escaping the penalty box, his third goal of the series. John Klingberg scored for the Wild less than three minutes later against his former team right after a goal-line block on the other end.

Both of Seguin's goals followed questionable penalties on Minnesota's feisty right wing Marcus Foligno, who was called for tripping with 4:49 remaining before Seguin delivered his third goal of the series.

Frederick Gaudreau gave the Wild another opening on his power-play goal with 1:20 left, but Oettinger didn't budge. He finished off another golden playoff performance by getting a glove on Marcus Johansson's close-range slap shot from the right circle with 12 seconds left as the Wild bench winced with disappointment.

The Central Division foes will relocate for Game 5 in Dallas on Tuesday night.

The Wild played again without top center Joel Eriksson Ek, their third-leading scorer and truest two-way player, with a lower-body injury that has limited him to just one shift in the series. They sure could've used his stick and strength around the goal to knock in a rebound against Oettinger, the unflappable young goalie who grew up in Lakeville about a half-hour drive from downtown St. Paul.

The Wild created plenty of prime chances with their attack, but their passing game was just a bit off. Foligno was denied twice on one breakaway, the rebound try deflected by Oettinger's pad. Wild star Kirill Kaprizov, who scored in Game 1 but has been hounded and pounded by the Stars all series, had a breakaway shot brushed aside by Oettinger, too.

The 24-year-old Oettinger made a postseason name for himself a year ago with a 64-save effort in the Game 7 overtime loss to Calgary.

Foligno was whistled for interference behind his own net late in the second period, a call that had the crowd and the Wild bench howling. The Stars seized their opening, when Seguin knocked a slow-sliding puck between Filip Gustavsson's pads after an initial shot by Roope Hintz with Jared Spurgeon trying to push him out.