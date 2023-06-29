Here's the 2023 Dallas Stars draft picks

DALLAS — The Dallas Stars did not have a selection for the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft after trading a 2025 conditional fourth-round pick to New York Rangers for defenseman Nils Lundkvist in September.
The Stars picked up their 2023 draft on day two, with multiple selections from rounds two through seven. Here's a look at who the Stars picked:
- Round 2, Pick 61: Tristan Bertucci, defenseman (OHL)
- Round 3, Pick 79: Brad Gardiner, center (OHL)
- Dallas acquired this pick via a trade: 2024 3rd round pick and 2024 6th round pick to Nashville in exchange for this pick.
- Round 4, Pick 125: Aram Minnetian, defenseman (USA)
- Round 5, Pick 157: Arno Tiefensee, goalie (DEL)
- Round 6, Pick 189: Angus Macdonell, center (OHL)
- Round 7, Pick 221: TBD
The NHL Draft came days after the release of the 2023 NHL schedule. You can see the Dallas Stars full schedule here.
