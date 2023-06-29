Here's the 2023 Dallas Stars draft picks

The Dallas Stars did not have a first round pick, but made numerous selections from rounds two through seven.

DALLAS — The Dallas Stars did not have a selection for the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft after trading a 2025 conditional fourth-round pick to New York Rangers for defenseman Nils Lundkvist in September.

The Stars picked up their 2023 draft on day two, with multiple selections from rounds two through seven. Here's a look at who the Stars picked:

