Dallas Stars cancel Game 3 Watch Party out of respect for Allen shooting victims

"We are at a loss for words," the team shared in a message on social media.

DALLAS — In the wake of the deadly shooting in Allen, Texas, the Dallas Stars have decided to cancel their watch party for their Sunday playoff game.

At noon on Sunday, the team announced on social media that they are cancelling their Game 3 Watch Party at the PNC Plaza out of respect for the shooting victims.

"We are beyond heartbroken over yesterday's shooting within our community in Allen. We are at a loss for words," the team wrote in an online statement. "Our hearts are with the victims, their families and our community.

The team has been playing against the Seattle Kraken for Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Stars are in Seattle for Game 3, which is set to start at 8:30 p.m. CST.

Out of respect for the victims, families and community of Allen, tonight’s Game 3 Watch Party on #PNCPlazaDallas has been cancelled. — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) May 7, 2023

Officials said a suspect opened fire at the Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday afternoon. Nine people were killed, including the suspect. As of Saturday night, officials say seven people were being treated in hospitals.

President Biden in a lengthy statement Sunday morning said the eight victims who were killed included "children," though he did not specify how many.

Medical City Healthcare told WFAA that they were treating eight of the victims ranging from 5 to 61 years old. It is unclear which of those victims are deceased.