Dallas sports fans hope Stars bring a championship to D-FW for the first time since 2011

Fans across the Metroplex are cheering on the Stars. If they win the Stanley Cup Final it'll be the first D-FW pro championship in nearly a decade.

A lot is riding on the Dallas Stars in game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.



"Go stars, bring home Lord Stanley,” said fan John Deller.



It's been a dry spell for Dallas sports fans. No major sports team has been to a championship game since 2011.



That's the year the Mavericks won the NBA Championship.

The same year, the Rangers went to the World Series, but lost.



The Cowboys haven't won a Super Bowl since 1996.



And the last time the Stars won the Stanley Cup was 1999.



So fans are overdue.

"This would mean a lot, not only to true hockey fans but also to Dallas sports fans… metroplex sports fans I should say,” Deller said.

Beth Gotwalt says she'll be watching the game in her decked-out living room.

She says while she loves the Stars, 20 years without a championship has made her cautiously optimistic.

But after Saturday's win, she's hopeful.



"In my heart of hearts, I think it's post-traumatic stress disorder from being a Stars fan all these years. I just didn't know they would pull it off,” said Gotwalt.



The Stars and hockey are a way of life for Beth and her family. Beth's younger son has autism, so the games have become a diversion from the challenges of everyday life.



"He doesn't really pay attention at the games but he loves to go and I think it's because he senses I'm happy to be there and he feeds off that energy,” said Gotwalt.



Beth's' love of the Stars definitely brings joy to her life. She showed us a gift from her husband of a display of a hockey player that lights up.

“My husband bought this for Valentine’s Day and when he went to buy it at the store the guy said are you sure this is what your wife wants for Valentine's Day and my husband said... you don't know my wife,” said Gotwalt.