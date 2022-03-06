How to watch the Stanley Cup Final — while receiving as clear a picture as possible — in North Texas

If you're using an antenna to watch the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final, make sure you rescan your TV -- because WFAA has a new, more powerful signal now!

DALLAS — It's the Colorado Avalanche against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final -- and, with the series being broadcast nationally on ABC, you can watch it on WFAA!

Here's when each game is set to take place:

Game 1: 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15

7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15 Game 2: 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 18

7 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 Game 3: 7 p.m. on Monday, June 20

7 p.m. on Monday, June 20 Game 4: 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22

7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22 Game 5 (if necessary): 7 p.m. on Friday, June 24

7 p.m. on Friday, June 24 Game 6 (if necessary): 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 26

7 p.m. on Sunday, June 26 Game 7 (if necessary): 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28

Perhaps just as important? We've made sure that hockey fans tuning into these games with antennas will be getting as crisp a feed of WFAA as possible while cheering on their favorite teams!

Last year, WFAA boosted its antenna signal strength to ensure better-quality reception for our viewers throughout the North Texas region.

The video at the top of this article provides an easy walkthrough on how you can rescan your television to guarantee you're getting our crispest broadcast possible. We also have a step-by-step description on this process -- and explanation of the technology behind it -- for you to follow along with right here.

Because, listen: Whether you're a fan of the Avalanche or the Lightning, we can all agree on one thing, right? If you wanna watch the game, you got to be able to see it first.

May the best team win!