Here's when 2023 NFL Draft coverage starts each day

The NFL Draft runs from April 27 to April 29 and will be aired on WFAA.

Example video title will go here for this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — For three nights, hundreds of college players dreams of making it to the NFL will come true. The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27, runs through Saturday, April 29 and will air on WFAA.

The top storyline of the draft this year obviously lies in which quarterback the Carolina Panthers end up taking. But here in North Texas, it's all about the Cowboys! Dallas' first pick comes a little later in the first round at No. 26.

What time does the NFL Draft start?

Each day is different. The first day (April 27) will be for the first round selections only and will begin at 7 p.m. CST. There will only be 31 picks in the first round despite there being 32 teams because the Dolphins had to forfeit theirs after they violated league tampering rules with quarterback Tom Brady.

The second day of NFL Draft coverage on WFAA will feature the second and third round picks. This coverage begins at 6 p.m. CST on Friday, April 28.

The final day of NFL Draft coverage starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 29.

More NFL Draft info:

To keep track of the picks in the NFL Draft, click here.