Javier Loya, Texans minority owner, charged with rape in Kentucky

Loya is accused of groping and sexually abusing women during private parties at his house on two days last year, according to court records.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Houston Texans minority owner Javier Loya is facing seven charges, including rape, in Kentucky. He's accused of groping and sexually abusing multiple women during private parties at his house on back-to-back days in 2022, according to court records.

In addition to the rape charge, Loya, 53, is also charged with six counts of sexual abuse. He was indicted on May 10 and pleaded not guilty on May 15. He posted a $50,000 bond. A pretrial conference is scheduled for Aug. 22.

According to court records, on May 15, 2022, Loya hosted a poker party at his house in Jefferson County. Several of his friends were there and he hired a woman from a local modeling agency to work at the party, according to documents.

While the woman was working, Loya and his friends touched her inappropriately and also said inappropriate things to her, court records show. Loya is also accused of kissing her on the cheek and putting his hands up her dress. Court records said the victim "would pull away each time" but Loya "continued to touch her inappropriately and without her consent."

The next day, on May 16, 2022, Loya threw another party at his house in Jefferson County and hired more women from the same modeling agency, court records said. Three women who came forward, along with three to four other women, showed up to work at the party, according to records.

Loya is accused of being intoxicated and immediately acting improperly.

According to court documents, Loya sexually abused at least three of the women who were hired to work at the party that day.

A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Loya's stake in the team is less than 1%. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because ownership stakes aren't publicly disclosed.

“The club promptly notified the league of the serious pending charges against Mr. Loya after they were filed,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said. “Mr. Loya has not been permitted to participate in any league or club activity during this process. He is no longer on any league committees.”

Loya became the first Hispanic owner in NFL history when he purchased a minority stake in the Texans in 2002. He is the chairman and CEO of OTC Global Holdings.

The NFL investigated Loya for gambling in 2008.

Here's a statement from the Texans:

"We are aware of the serious charges filed in the Commonwealth of Kentucky against Javier Loya, one of our outside limited partners. We have agreed with Mr. Loya that while these charges are pending, he will remove himself entirely from any team or League activities."