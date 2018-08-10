HOUSTON – The rivalry between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys seems to extend beyond the field and the fans.

It appears that mascots Toro and Rowdy are getting in on the HTown vs Big D rivalry. The Texans mascot tweeted that he had been blocked late Sunday night following the Texans win over the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football at NRG Stadium.

“Someone check on @RowdyCowboys... Because you know I can’t. #BeatTheCowboys,” the mascot tweeted with a screen grab showing his account had been blocked by the Dallas mascot.

It appears Dallas mascots stick together since the Dallas Stars mascot Victory E. Green also blocked Toro on Twitter.

Toro has plenty of fun the last 24 hours leading up to and after the Texans 19-16 overtime victory on national TV.

Whew... Doc had me worried there for a second.#BeatTheCowboys pic.twitter.com/i76u1Vmmey — TORO 🐃 (@TexansTORO1) October 8, 2018

