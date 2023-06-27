Former Texans QB Ryan Mallett dead at 35 after drowning on Florida beach, according to reports

Reports say Mallett drowned on a Florida beach on Tuesday.

HOUSTON — Former Houston Texans quarterback Ryan Mallett drowned on a Florida beach on Tuesday, according to reports. He was 35.

KHOU 11 sister station THV, in Arkansas, got the news from the vice principal of the high school at which Mallett was the head football coach.

Mallett played in the NFL for six seasons, including parts of two seasons with the Houston Texans. In 2014, he started two games and went 1-1. In 2015, he started four games and went 1-3.

Mallett finished his college football career at the University of Arkansas after starting it at the University of Michigan. He was drafted by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2011 Draft.

Texans legend JJ Watt tweeted about Mallett's death.

Horrible news to read about Ryan Mallett.



Gone way too soon.



Rest in Peace brother.



🙏🏼 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 27, 2023

The Texans and NFL also tweeted condolences.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mallett family. https://t.co/57EjIP9INu — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) June 27, 2023

The Patriots tweeted about his death.

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett.



Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss. pic.twitter.com/TUpa7cpXoS — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 27, 2023