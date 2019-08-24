2nd quarter

The Cowboys are having their way with the Texans at AT&T Stadium

They lead 24-0 after a touchdown run by Alfred Morris.

1st quarter

Brett Maher's 36-yard field goal completed a seven-play, 47-yard drive for the Cowboys.

That put Dallas up 17-0.

Both starting quarterbacks are out of the game at this point.

Deshaun Watson left the game after the first offensive drive, which resulted in a turnover, without attempting a pass.

---

A blocked punt recovered by the Cowboys in the end zone put Dallas up by two scores and the Texans trail 14-0 in the opening quarter.

---

The Cowboys turned the Texans' early turnover into a score after Dak Prescott found Michael Gallup for a 13-yard touchdown pass.

That, plus the point after the touchdown, put Dallas up 7-0.

To make matters worse, interior offensive lineman Zach Fulton was carted off the field on the turnover that gave Dallas possession.

So that's starting running back Lamar Miller and key versatile Fulton both carted off the field within the first five minutes of the game.

Not good.

Deshaun Watson played just the first drive and now Joe Webb is in the game.

---

Lamar Miller went down with an apparent leg injury on the Texans' first offensive drive of the game. He was tackled for a negative loss before being carted off the field.

It was not a good scene.

The Texans followed that with a turnover.

---

PREVIEW

This is supposed to be the preseason game that matters.

The Houston Texans lost the first one against the Green Bay Packers, then won at home against the Detroit Lions last week.

But those were just opportunities for the team to test themselves against opponents, rather than going against each other in training camp.

This game against the Dallas Cowboys is supposed to be a closer look at what to expect going into the regular season. Houston faces the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome on Monday Night Football for Week 1.

Here's what to look out for in the Governor's Cup (Texans have won the last three, for what it's worth):

Roderick Johnson at left tackle

He's been the talk of the Texans fan community since his performance agains the Lions. Johnson was impressive protecting quarterback Deshaun Watson, as was most of the offensive line.

Watson played just one drive but had plenty of time to survey the field and get rid of the football. Johnson, a third-year player who appears to have emerged from nowhere, was a big part of that.

This matters because the Texans signed left tackle Matt Kalil to one-year deal worth more than $7 million in the offseason, but Johnson has been the more impressive player in recent weeks.

Kalil hasn't practiced in over a week, leading many to speculate that he's either injured, or on the trading block.

First look at running back Duke Johnson

The Texans traded for Duke Johnson two weeks ago, just days after releasing D'Onta Foreman, who was expected to be the team's backup running back.

That responsibility is expected to fall on Johnson now. He's a threat both running between the tackles and catching the ball in open space.

A hamstring injury sidelined Johnson at practice when was first traded, but since he hit the field, there's been a lot of anticipation about how he'll fit into the offense.

Don't expect him to play long against the Cowboys, but it will be worth watching.

Bradley Roby match-up against Amari Cooper

One of the major free agent signings for Houston was cornerback Bradley Roby, who essentially replaced longtime Texan Kareem Jackson, who signed with Roby's former team in Denver.

It's a one-year deal and Roby is going to have a tremendous opportunity to prove his worth.

This will be the first test of Roby against a high-caliber receiver in Amari Cooper, who is also looking for a big contract extension from the Cowboys.

Watching these two battle it out is an underrated element to this otherwise meaningless preseason game.

Check back here as we live blog the action at AT&T Stadium.