WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says the Kansas City Chiefs have represented the "Great State of Kansas" well winning the Super Bowl, but the team plays in Missouri.

Trump deleted the tweet Sunday night shortly after posting it. Yet not before Twitter users caught the president's mistake.

The president sent out a corrected tweet shortly afterward:

"Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions!"

Around the same time he had tweeted congratulations to the Chiefs, Trump's reelection campaign commercial was airing during postgame coverage.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts to play against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

