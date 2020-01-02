MIAMI — The world of football has never seen a season like the one Lamar Jackson just enjoyed.

And on Saturday, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback was recognized accordingly.

In what was considered perhaps the most predictable outcome, Jackson was named the AP's Most Valuable Player for the 2019 NFL season at the NFL Honors award show on Saturday. Receiving all 50 votes, he joins Tom Brady (2010) as just the second unanimous MVP in NFL history.

In earning the NFL's top individual honor, the 23-year-old Jackson becomes the second-youngest player to do so, surpassing the 2018 NFL MVP, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Running back Jim Brown won NFL MVP as a 21 and 22-year-old.

The No. 32 pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, 2019 marked Jackson's first full season as a starter. Leading Baltimore to an NFL-best 14-2 record, Jackson completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 3,127 yards and a league-high 36 touchdown passes, in addition to rushing for 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson scramble during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

AP

Jackson's 1,206 rushing yards marked the most ever by a quarterback in a single season. The 2016 Heisman Trophy winner is also the youngest player to ever be named first-team All-Pro.

Following Mahomes, Jackson is the second consecutive second-year quarterback to be named the league's MVP. Additionally, his head coach, John Harbaugh, was named the league's AP Coach of the Year on Saturday.

