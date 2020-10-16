Several people within Colts organization test positive for COVID-19

The Colts (3-2) are scheduled to play the Cincinnati Bengals (1-3-1) Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts released a statement Friday morning, stating several people within the organization have tested positive for COVID-19.

The team said they are currently in the process of confirming those tests.

The practice facility will be closed, and the team will work remotely while following NFL protocols.

The Colts (3-2) are scheduled to play the Cincinnati Bengals (1-3-1) Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.